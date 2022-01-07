Left Menu

Collective peacekeeping force sent to Kazakhstan will total 2,500 people -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-01-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 00:47 IST
Collective peacekeeping force sent to Kazakhstan will total 2,500 people -RIA
  • Country:
  • Russia

The peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) sent to Kazakhstan will total around 2,500 people, the RIA news agency quoted the secretariat of the Russia-led security bloc as saying on Thursday.

These peacekeeping forces will stay in Kazakhstan for several days or weeks, RIA reported, citing the secretariat. The peacekeepers have the right to use weapons in Kazakhstan in case they are attacked by "armed gangs," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global
3
Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022