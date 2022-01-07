Collective peacekeeping force sent to Kazakhstan will total 2,500 people -RIA

The peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) sent to Kazakhstan will total around 2,500 people, the RIA news agency quoted the secretariat of the Russia-led security bloc as saying on Thursday.

These peacekeeping forces will stay in Kazakhstan for several days or weeks, RIA reported, citing the secretariat. The peacekeepers have the right to use weapons in Kazakhstan in case they are attacked by "armed gangs," it added.

