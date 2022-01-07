Left Menu

U.S and Japan to launch new defense research and development agreement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 04:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 04:36 IST
The United States and Japan will sign a new research and development agreement to make it easier to collaborate on countering new defense threats, including hypersonics and space-based capabilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Blinken also told the opening of a virtual meeting between the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the United States that they would sign a new five-year agreement covering the continued basing of U.S. troops in Japan that would invest greater resources to deepen military readiness and interoperability.

