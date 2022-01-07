Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Italian man accused of stealing unpublished books pleads not guilty in New York

An Italian man working in publishing in London pleaded not guilty in Manhattan to charges he stole unpublished manuscripts of hundreds of authors by impersonating editors and agents, hoping to claim the authors' literary ideas as his own. Filippo Bernardini, 29, entered his plea on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger in Manhattan, one day after his arrest upon arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

U.S. weekly jobless claims increase moderately

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week and could increase further in the coming weeks amid disruptions from soaring COVID-19 infections. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 207,000 for the week ended Jan. 1, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Claims dropped to 200,000 in the prior week.

Trump to launch his social media app in February, listing shows

Former President Donald Trump's new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21, according to an Apple Inc App Store listing. TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is available for pre-order before going live on the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday.

Judges' decision on North Carolina voting map could affect control of U.S. Congress

A legal battle over whether North Carolina's new congressional map illegally favors Republicans over Democrats is headed to a panel of judges, one of several lawsuits that could influence who controls Congress after this year's midterm elections. Lawyers for Democratic voters and advocacy groups told a trio of state Superior Court judges in Raleigh on Thursday that the map, which the Republican-controlled legislature approved in November, effectively deprives Democratic voters of representation by ensuring Republicans will win a majority of seats under almost any circumstance.

Biden, Harris call on Americans to save fragile democracy in Jan. 6 address

President Joe Biden used the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to urge Americans to protect the country's fragile democracy by standing up for the right to vote. Biden, in remarks from the Capitol's National Statuary Hall, lambasted former President Donald Trump for spreading mistruths that fueled the deadly attack by the Republican's supporters two weeks before Biden's inauguration in 2021.

'Do not follow the big lie': Americans speak on anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack

Here are reactions on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump in a failed bid to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory. DEMOCRATIC U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

A year after U.S. Capitol siege, Biden blasts Trump's 'web of lies'

President Joe Biden on Thursday accused his predecessor Donald Trump of spreading a "web of lies" to undermine U.S. democracy in a speech on the anniversary of the deadly Capitol attack by Trump supporters who tried to undo his 2020 election defeat. Speaking at the white-domed building where rioters smashed windows, assaulted police and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives on Jan. 6, 2021, Biden said Trump's false claims https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trumps-false-claims-debunked-2020-election-jan-6-riot-2022-01-06 that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud could unravel the rule of law and subvert future elections.

U.S. VP Harris was in building when pipe bomb was discovered last Jan 6, official says

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was at Democratic committee headquarters in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when a pipe bomb was discovered outside, according to a White House official familiar with the matter. Harris, then the vice-president elect and senator from California, evacuated the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters on Capitol Hill after law enforcement officers discovered the device, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ex-Trump staff discussing ways to stop him, former spokeswoman Grisham says

Former White House aide Stephanie Grisham, a one-time loyalist but now sharp critic of former President Donald Trump, said on Thursday she is planning talks next week with ex-Trump staffers to discuss working against him in the next round of elections. In interviews with CNN and Reuters, Grisham said she was compiling a group that so far includes about 15 former Trump White House staff. They include Olivia Troye, a former national security aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, and Anthony Scaramucci, a New York businessman who had a brief stint as Trump's communications director, she told Reuters.

Lawyer for Maxwell juror has defended fake heiress, Alec Baldwin stalker

A juror in the Ghislaine Maxwell case whose actions prompted the British socialite's lawyer to seek a new sexual abuse trial has turned to a criminal lawyer who defended an NBA player, an Alec Baldwin stalker and a scammer who posed as a wealthy heiress. New York attorney Todd Spodek on Wednesday night filed an appearance in Maxwell's case on behalf of Juror No. 50. Spodek did not respond to a request for comment and has not disclosed his client's name in the Maxwell case.

