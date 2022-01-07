Left Menu

Maj Gen Vikas Lakhera assumes charge as IG Assam Rifles (North)

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-01-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 09:39 IST
Major General Vikas Lakhera has assumed charge as the 20th Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), a statement said on Friday.

He has taken over charge from Maj Gen VPS Kaushik, it said.

The general officer was in 1990 commissioned into the Sikh Light Infantry regiment, which he later commanded in western Assam.

Major General Lakhera is a post-graduate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He also attended the Higher Defence Management Course and the prestigious National Defence College Course at Royal College of Defence Studies, London. The Sena Medal awardee has immense experience in planning and conducting counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, and in Nagaland before the ceasefire, it said.

He also has a Chief of Army Staff commendation card and two GOC-in-C commendation cards, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

