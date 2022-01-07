SC directs HC Registrar General to secure records on security arrangements for PM’s visit
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the counsel representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to probe the lapses during the visit of the prime minister to hold their hands till Monday when it will hear the plea next.The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation Lawyers Voice seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modis security in Punjab and ensuring there is no such event in the future.
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to "forthwith" secure the records, pertaining to security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Punjab visit, from the state government, its police and central agencies. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the counsel representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to probe the lapses during the visit of the prime minister to "hold their hands till Monday" when it will hear the plea next.
The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation 'Lawyer's Voice' seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security in Punjab and ensuring there is no such event in the future. The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, has taken note of the plea alleging serious breach in the prime minister's security that took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday and it had led to the stalling of his cavalcade in Bathinda for around 20 minutes.
