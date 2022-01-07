Left Menu

Russian units being flown into Kazakhstan, control Almaty airport - Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:30 IST
  Country:
  • Russia

Russian military units are being flown into Kazakhstan "round the clock" and control the airport of the biggest city Almaty together with Kazakh law enforcement, Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Friday.

The airport had been taken over by a group of protesters on Wednesday, but a Reuters reporter who went there on Thursday said Kazakh security personnel had removed them.

Russia started sending in paratroops at the request of Kazakhstan's president on Thursday to help put down widespread protests.

