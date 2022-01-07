Left Menu

Automobile, white goods worth Rs 6,185 crore sold through CSD's website

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:08 IST
Automobile, white goods worth Rs 6,185 crore sold through CSD's website
  • Country:
  • India

Automobile, white goods and other expensive items worth Rs 6,185 crore have been sold in the last one year through the website of Canteen Stores Department (CSD), the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on January 8 last year launched this website for the online sale of 'AFD-1' class items such as washing machines, microwave ovens, refrigerators, air-conditioners, television sets and laptops.

The ministry's statement said, ''In the last one year, 81,046 cars, 48,794 two wheelers and 9,702 other (AFD-1 category) goods amounting to Rs 6,185 crore were sold through the portal.'' To celebrate the first anniversary of the success of the portal, functions were held at all CSD depots on Friday, it said.

The AFD-1 category also includes items such as air purifiers, dish-washers, home theatres and mobile phones. Armed forces personnel and ex-servicemen use the CSD canteens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022