These are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL61 LDALL SECURITY BREACH Secure all records, put probes on hold: SC direction on PM security breach New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and the state government to put on hold their probes into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ferozepur visit and directed the high court registrar general to immediately secure all relevant records.

CAL11 WB-LD PM-CANCER Modi vows high-quality medical services for poor, says will have more docs in 10 years than last 70 Kolkata: Underlining his government's commitment to reaching the benefits of high-quality healthcare services to the poor and the middle class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) here on Friday.

CAL21 WB-MAMATA-HOSPITAL Mamata says cancer hospital launched by PM inaugurated last year Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that she had last year inaugurated the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) which Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation on Friday.

DEL70 PB-PM-AKAL TAKHAT Akal Takht jathedar denounces PM's security breach, pleads against blaming Sikhs for it Amritsar: The Jathedar of Sikhs’ highest temporal seat Akal Takht, Gyani Harpreet Singh, on Friday denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab's Ferozepur, terming the incident as “unfortunate”.

DEL69 DL-BULLI BAI-PROBE Bulli Bai case: Mastermind student made lewd remarks on complainant’s pic; planted fake news New Delhi: Niraj Bishnoi, the creator of the ‘Bulli Bai’ application, had earlier also created an account on Twitter making lewd remarks on the picture of a complainant and even tweeted about the auction of the person, police said on Friday.

CAL22 JH-MAN-BJP Man forced to chant 'Jai Shriram' in Dhanbad, CM asks officials to take action Ranchi: A person was thrashed, forced to lick his own spit and chant 'Jai Shriram' allegedly by BJP workers at Dhanbad for abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's Jharkhand president on Friday and Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked officials to investigate the matter and take stern action against the guilty.

DEL36 PM-SECURITY-EXPERTS A 'classic case of lack of coordination' among agencies: Experts on PM security breach New Delhi: The recent breach in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been termed by experts a ''classic case of lack of coordination'' between agencies entrusted with the protection of the VVIP and they feel that the legal provisions for fixing responsibility and accountability in such cases are largely recommendatory in nature.

LEGAL LGD11 SC-LD-SECURITY BREACH SC directs HC Registrar General to secure records on security arrangements for PM’s visit New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to “forthwith” secure the records pertaining to security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Punjab visit from the state government, its police and central agencies.

LGD10 SC-NEET-LD EWS SC allows resumption of NEET-PG 2021 counselling, upholds validity of OBC quota in admissions New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, in an interim order, allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22 and upheld the validity of 27 per cent OBC quota.

LGD14 SC-MINORITIES SC grants last opportunity to Centre to file reply on PIL for identifying minorities at state level New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday granted the ''last opportunity'' to the Centre to file its reply on a PIL seeking directions for framing of guidelines identifying minorities at the state level as Hindus are in a minority in 10 states and are not able to avail the benefits of schemes meant for minorities.

FOREIGN FGN15 VIRUS-UK-OMICRON-GUPTA Milder Omicron an ''evolutionary mistake''; next variant could be more virulent: warns Indian-origin UK expert London: The reduced severity of Omicron is good news for now, but it is the result of an ''evolutionary mistake'' as COVID-19 is transmitting very efficiently and there is no reason for it to become milder, indicating that the next variant could be more virulent, a leading Indian-origin scientist from the University of Cambridge has warned. By Aditi Khanna FGN47 CHINA-XI-KAZAKHSTAN China opposes any attempt to destabilise Kazakhstan, says President Xi; extends support to Tokayev Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday threw his weight behind beleaguered Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is tackling an unprecedented and bloody public protest at home, saying Beijing firmly opposes any attempt to destabilise the neighbouring country. By K J M Verma FGN36 UK-INDIA-CHARITIES UK drilling down on charity licences in India, House of Lords told London: The UK government has asked for specific numbers over a period to drill-down on the use of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by the Indian government around funding licences of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the House of Lords was informed during a debate. By Aditi Khanna PTI VN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)