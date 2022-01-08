Blinken says U.S. concerned about state of emergency in Kazakhstan
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the United States is very concerned about the ongoing state of emergency in Kazakhstan, adding that Washington has questions about the request for Russian-led security troops.
"It would seem to me that the Kazakh authorities and government certainly have the capacity to deal appropriately with protests, to do so in a way that respects the rights of protesters while maintaining law and order, so it's not clear why they feel the need for any outside assistance. So, we're trying to learn more about it," Blinken told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- United States
- State
- Kazakh
- Blinken
- Washington
- Kazakhstan
- Russian
ALSO READ
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroys explosives-laden boat -state TV
Doping-WADA reinstates India's dope testing lab accreditation
Sales worth 1000 crores were recorded by Rustomjee Crown, an Uber Luxury Real Estate Project in Prabhadevi
Sales Worth 1000 Crores Were Recorded by Rustomjee Crown, an Uber Luxury Real Estate Project in Prabhadevi
Indian court urges delay in state elections as Omicron spreads