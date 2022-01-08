Left Menu

U.S. appeals court revives Boeing 737 MAX shareholder suit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 03:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a 2019 shareholder lawsuit filed against Boeing Co after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people over a five-month period and led to the plane's 20-month grounding.

The Seafarers Pension Plan filed a lawsuit alleging that Boeing officers and board members made false and misleading public statements about the 737 MAX in proxy materials.

A U.S. District Court judge had dismissed the lawsuit, applying a Boeing bylaw that gave the company the right to insist those be filed in a Delaware court. In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit reversed the lower court ruling.

