U.S. appeals court revives Boeing 737 MAX shareholder suit
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a 2019 shareholder lawsuit filed against Boeing Co after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people over a five-month period and led to the plane's 20-month grounding.
The Seafarers Pension Plan filed a lawsuit alleging that Boeing officers and board members made false and misleading public statements about the 737 MAX in proxy materials.
A U.S. District Court judge had dismissed the lawsuit, applying a Boeing bylaw that gave the company the right to insist those be filed in a Delaware court. In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit reversed the lower court ruling.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delaware
- Boeing
- U.S.
- District Court
- Boeing Co
- U.S. Court of Appeals
ALSO READ
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block release of White House records
Japan, U.S. draw up plan for any Taiwan emergency -Kyodo
United, Delta cancel more than 200 U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge
K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S.
China's commerce ministry calls U.S. Xinjiang ban 'economic bullying'