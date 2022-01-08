Delhi: Woman moves court alleging rape by cop, says used as 'honey trap'

A Delhi court has sought an action taken report (ATR) from police on a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman who alleged that a head constable had raped her and used her in a "honey trap" to arrest a wanted criminal.

On her complaint, Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia has directed the station house officer (SHO) of Budh Vihar Police Station to file a report and listed the matter for February 19, 2022.

The woman has urged the court to summon the cop, try him for rape, causing miscarriage without her consent and attempt to murder and punish him in the interest of justice.

In a complaint filed through advocate Amit Sahni, the woman alleged that she came in contact with the head constable in November 2020 when she made a complaint at the police control room against a harasser.

She stated that the complaint was marked to the head constable, who was then posted at Shahbad Dairy police station. He started spending time with her and then proposed marriage.

She alleged in the complaint that the accused forcibly established sexual relations with her at his residence at Poot Khurd in November 2020. He maintained physical relations with her in 2021 as well.

The woman narrated in the court complaint that the accused misused her photographs by preparing a social media account to contact a wanted criminal Pankaj Sura and let her talk to the criminal over the voice and video calls in 2021.

She stated that in view of the honey trap, the wanted criminal was arrested in June 2021. She, however, got badly injured in an accident caused by police officers when she was on the bike of the criminal but the police personnel present did not pay any attention to her during the incident.

The woman claimed that she has invited enmity from the associates of the criminal for assisting the police in such a manner and was attacked on July 25, 2021 but no action was taken by the police.

The girl claimed she got pregnant due to unprotected sexual intercourse by the accused and on July 10, 2021, the accused took her to some private hospital.

The girl alleged that many police personnel are aware of her plight as she was taken to various hospitals for treatment by different police personnel and the payment was also made by them.

The girl claimed she had made complaints to the SHO of Budh Vihar and senior police officers in December but no action was taken upon them, following which she moved the court.

