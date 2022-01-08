Suspected drug peddler injured in police firing in Assam

A suspected drug peddler was shot at by the police when he tried to flee custody in Biswanath district of Assam, a senior officer said on Saturday. He was arrested on Friday for alleged involvement in trading contraband.

''Last night, the accused led us to a place for recovery of drugs. Taking advantage of the darkness, however, he jumped off the police vehicle. Our personnel fired a round aiming at his leg,'' the senior police officer explained. The accused was administered first aid at Biswanath Civil Hospital and then shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, the officer said. Altogether 32 people have been killed and at least 61 injured in police action since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021. The Gauhati High Court had on January 3 asked the Assam government to furnish case details of all encounters recorded since May last year.

