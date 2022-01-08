Left Menu

CBI arrest two engineers in Jammu for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer and a Junior Engineer working in the office of Garrison Engineer, MES, Satwari in Jammu district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:24 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer and a Junior Engineer working in the office of Garrison Engineer, MES, Satwari in Jammu district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The CBI said a case was registered on the complaint against the accused from a private firm.

The firm said in its complaint that it was awarded the tender for special repair of a building at Jammu Cantonment area. "It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for processing his pending bills. It was also alleged that part bribe of Rs 20,000 (Rs 10,000/- to each accused) was to be paid immediately and remaining amount later," the probe agency said.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused including at Jammu, and Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and Prayagraj.

Both the arrested accused are being produced today before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu. (ANI)

