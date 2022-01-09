Left Menu

Delhi Police upgrades automation, digitization to provide update on complaints

In a measure to enhance its citizen service delivery for complainant satisfaction, Delhi Police has upgraded its online citizen services and is providing automatically generated updates to complainants on the investigation of their cases.

09-01-2022
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a measure to enhance its citizen service delivery for complainant satisfaction, Delhi Police has upgraded its online citizen services and is providing automatically generated updates to complainants on the investigation of their cases. As per directions issued from the Delhi Police, apart from the registration of the FIR, the complainants are being informed about arrest of accused and filing of charge sheet or final report, on their mobile numbers and through email.

"When there are multiple accused, the update is sent in case of arrest of each of the accused person," the police said, Besides, when an FIR is registered, the complainant is required to mention her/his mobile number or email address, wherein the updates on investigation or chargesheet or final report can be given to them.

Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Rakesh Asthana directed Special CP Crime Devesh Shrivastva to ensure regular updating of complainants on the progress of investigation of their cases. "Since upgradation of this online service, 4,654 messages have been sent to complainants regarding registration of FIR, while 4,807 messages for arrests made. Likewise, 1,485 messages have been delivered for informing the complainants about submission of Final Report out of total 11,376 such automatically generated messages," it said.

It further said that the Delhi Police is committed to upgrade its digital technology to provide hassle free services to the citizens of Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

