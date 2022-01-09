Left Menu

MP: Tractor ferrying sand illegally mows down 1 woman, injures 2 during forest dept action

PTI | Morena | Updated: 09-01-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 20:53 IST
A woman was killed and two persons were critically injured on Sunday evening after a tractor-trolley transporting sand illegally hit them while fleeing from a forest department team in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place on national highway number 3, some four kilometres from the district headquarters, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Atul Singh.

''The tractor-trolley was involved in illegal sand transportation from Chambal river. When a forest department team tried to apprehend it, the driver increased the speed in a bid to flee, in the process killing a 28-year-old woman on the spot and injuring two other women seriously,'' he said.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the driver, the CSP added.

