Left Menu

Married woman, lover commit suicide: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:01 IST
Married woman, lover commit suicide: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A married woman and her lover allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in the Sikar district of Rajasthan.

Fatehpur Sadar police station’s SHO Laxminarayan said Lokesh Meena and his lover, both aged around 19 years, hanged themselves from the tree in a field near Fatehpur-Salasar highway on Saturday evening.

The teenaged girl was married six months ago but she had been living with her aunt instead of her in-laws.

Lokesh also lived in the neighbourhood and the two were in love for the last few months, he said.

Before committing suicide, Lokesh had sent his location on the mobile phone to his cousin brother and on the basis of the location, the family members found them hanging.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Sunday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022