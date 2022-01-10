Left Menu

U.S., Russia diplomats meet ahead of Ukraine crisis talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 03:00 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Geneva on Sunday, ahead of three days of talks this week as Russia presses for security concessions from the NATO alliance amid a crisis over Ukraine.

Sherman "stressed the United States' commitment to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances," the State Department said in a statement.

