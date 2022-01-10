Left Menu

Putin, after Kazakh unrest, says Russian-led bloc will stymie any coups

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 14:05 IST
Putin, after Kazakh unrest, says Russian-led bloc will stymie any coups
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that unrest in Kazakhstan had been exploited by destructive internal and external forces, and that the Russian-led CSTO military alliance would not allow other forces to destalibilise them.

He said the deployment of CSTO troops had prevented armed groups from undermining the basis of power in Kazakhstan and that they would be withdrawn once their mission was complete.

The events were not the first and would not be the last attempt to meddle in the region, he said, and the CSTO would not allow "colour revolutions" to take place, a reference to several revolutions in ex-Soviet countries over the last two decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022