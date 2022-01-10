Left Menu

NCW wants actor Siddharth's Twitter account blocked over comment against Saina Nehwal

Taking serious note of the matter, Sharma has also written to the Resident Grievance Officer, Twitter India, to immediately block the actors account and take appropriate action against Siddharth for offensive remarks on Nehwals post thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity.Reacting to the row over his remark, Siddharth said, Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Badminton player Parupalli Kashyap came out in support of Nehwal and condemned Siddharths tweet.This is upsetting for us...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:33 IST
NCW wants actor Siddharth's Twitter account blocked over comment against Saina Nehwal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women has asked Twitter to block the account of actor Siddharth for his alleged ''lewd and inappropriate'' tweet against badminton player Saina Nehwal and also wrote to the Maharashtra police seeking registration of an FIR against him.

A tweet by Siddharth commenting on Nehwal's remark over the alleged lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit had netizens fuming.

The NCW claimed that the comment was misogynist, outrages the modesty of a woman and amounts to disrespect and insults the dignity of women.

''The commission condemns such lewd and inappropriate remark made by the actor and has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter.

''Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Maharashtra DGP to immediately investigate the matter and register an FIR under relevant provisions of the law. The panel has sought prompt and strict action against him for using indecent language against women on social media,'' the panel said in a statement. Taking serious note of the matter, Sharma has also written to the Resident Grievance Officer, Twitter India, to immediately block the actor's account and take appropriate action against Siddharth for ''offensive remarks'' on Nehwal's post ''thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity''.

Reacting to the row over his remark, Siddharth said, ''Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated.'' Badminton player Parupalli Kashyap came out in support of Nehwal and condemned Siddharth's tweet.

''This is upsetting for us... express your opinion but choose better words man. I guess you thought it was cool to say it this way.'' Kashyap tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022