Moscow's demands to NATO cannot be basis for negotiations, Ukraine says
Russia's demands for security guarantees are no basis for negotiations, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said on a visit to the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday. "We should all realize that Russia's demands to allies cannot be considered as a negotiating position," she told reporters alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
"(The) aggressor is not in a position to put conditions until the Russian tanks are out of Ukrainian border."
