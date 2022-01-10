Left Menu

Two men shot dead in poll-bound Manipur, CM says attack on BJP

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:13 IST
Two men shot dead in poll-bound Manipur, CM says attack on BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men, including an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel, were shot dead in Manipur's Imphal West district, leading to tension in the area, police said on Monday.

The incident happened around 9 pm on Sunday in Samurou in the Wangoi police station area, they said.

Abujam John (50) and Abujam Sashikanta (34) were near their home when the accused, who are yet to be identified, shot them, police said.

John died at the spot, while Sashikanta, the IRB personnel, succumbed to the wounds on the way to a hospital, they said.

John was an active BJP member and worked for agricultural minister O Lukhoi, party sources said.

Locals said that Sashikanta was also a BJP supporter and worked for the party in the area.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the families of the victims on Monday morning.

''It was an attack on BJP supporters and the government will not remain silent until the perpetrators are arrested,'' he said.

Police are investigating the killings, he added.

The killings led to tensions in the area with the state going to the polls next month.

Protesting the killings, irate locals blocked the arterial Mayai Lambi Road that passes through the town, connecting capital Imphal. However, the police swiftly removed the protesters and brought the situation under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022