Man held for carrying bullet at metro station in Delhi

A 27-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Janakpuri West metro station on Monday for carrying a bullet in his luggage, officials said.

The passenger, a resident of the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted around 11:30 am during a security check, they said.

Carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network. As the passenger could not furnish government authorization for carrying the bullet, he was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, the officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

