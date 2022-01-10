Left Menu

Man held for carrying bullet at metro station in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:40 IST
Man held for carrying bullet at metro station in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Janakpuri West metro station on Monday for carrying a bullet in his luggage, officials said.

The passenger, a resident of the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted around 11:30 am during a security check, they said.

Carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network. As the passenger could not furnish government authorization for carrying the bullet, he was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, the officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022