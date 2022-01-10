Left Menu

Woman raped by four men in Budaun village

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A woman was allegedly abducted by four people and raped in a village in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place last Saturday when the woman had gone out to purchase medicines from a nearby medicine shop, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said the police have registered an FIR on the woman's complaint and are trying to nab the offenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

