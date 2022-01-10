Left Menu

Jawan shoots self dead in Rajasthan

He had resumed duty on December 1, SHO Mohangarh, Bhavani Singh said.Gurjar was attached to the Environment Task Force in the Territorial Army. On Monday, he allegedly shot himself dead behind the store room, the SHO said. No suicide note was recovered, the official said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:27 IST
Jawan shoots self dead in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A Territorial Army jawan allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle here on Monday, an official said.

The deceased Balram Gurjar was a native of Dausa district. He had resumed duty on December 1, SHO Mohangarh, Bhavani Singh said.

Gurjar was attached to the Environment Task Force in the Territorial Army. On Monday, he allegedly shot himself dead behind the store room, the SHO said. No suicide note was recovered, the official said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022