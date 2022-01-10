Jawan shoots self dead in Rajasthan

A Territorial Army jawan allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle here on Monday, an official said.

The deceased Balram Gurjar was a native of Dausa district. He had resumed duty on December 1, SHO Mohangarh, Bhavani Singh said.

Gurjar was attached to the Environment Task Force in the Territorial Army. On Monday, he allegedly shot himself dead behind the store room, the SHO said. No suicide note was recovered, the official said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)