Moscow says after initial U.S.-Russia talks: "We need a breakthrough"
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov described security talks on Monday between Moscow and Washington as professional but said a breakthrough and compromises were needed.
Ryabkov said Russia would decide on whether to continue talks with the United States after planned meetings this week with NATO and in the auspices of the OSCE.
Speaking at a news conference after the talks in Geneva, Ryabkov said there was a basis for agreement between Russia and the United States but that Washington should not underestimate the risks of confrontation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- United States
- Sergei Ryabkov
- NATO
- United
- Ryabkov
- Washington
- Geneva
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
NorthEast United face league leaders Mumbai City FC
Bizarre beginning to I-League: Debutants Rajasthan United left to play with 9 players
Punjab FC beat Rajasthan United 2-0 in bizarre I-League match
Bizarre beginning to I-League: Debutants Rajasthan United left to play with 9 players
France forward Martial tells Man United he wants to leave