Moscow says after initial U.S.-Russia talks: "We need a breakthrough"

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:28 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov described security talks on Monday between Moscow and Washington as professional but said a breakthrough and compromises were needed.

Ryabkov said Russia would decide on whether to continue talks with the United States after planned meetings this week with NATO and in the auspices of the OSCE.

Speaking at a news conference after the talks in Geneva, Ryabkov said there was a basis for agreement between Russia and the United States but that Washington should not underestimate the risks of confrontation.

