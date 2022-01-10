Left Menu

Block pramukh in Agra arrested for gang-rape

On Sunday, Singh and one of his friends allegedly raped her again at a hotel in Agra, the officer said.The SSP said the three men have been booked under sections 376 rape, 323 voluntarily causing hurt and 506 criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. The two other accused are absconding and a search has been launched, he said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

PTI | Agra | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:49 IST
Block pramukh in Agra arrested for gang-rape
  • Country:
  • India

Agra (UP), Jan 10 (PTI): A local leader here was arrested after a woman alleged that he, along with his friends, gang-raped her at least a couple of times on the pretext of giving her a job, police said on Monday.

The 23-year-old woman from Bulandshahr, in her complaint at the Tajganj police station, had alleged that she received a call from an unknown number about a couple of months ago and that the caller introduced himself as Lal Singh, block pramukh of Agra's Bah.

She alleged that the calls continued and Singh, on the pretext of giving her a job, called her over to Agra.

On December 21, Singh took her to a farm house and along with two other men, Dev and Jitendra, allegedly raped her, Agra senior superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar said.

The woman alleged that he threatened her when she said she would file a police complaint, the SSP said. On Sunday, Singh and one of his friends allegedly raped her again at a hotel in Agra, the officer said.

The SSP said the three men have been booked under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The two other accused are absconding and a search has been launched, he said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022