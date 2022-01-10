Left Menu

Man booked for abetting wife's suicide in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-01-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 23:51 IST
A criminal case was registered on Monday against a man in Nagpur city on charges of harassing his wife and abetting her suicide, police said.

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Shiv Nagar, used to suspect his wife's fidelity and torture her physically and mentally.

Fed up with frequent harassment, the 40-year-old's wife ended her life on December 21, 2021, they said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's father, an offence under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 322 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, was registered by the city's Pardi police.

