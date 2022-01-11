Left Menu

Kin of Chhattisgarh cops take to streets over demands; 5 hurt

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-01-2022 00:16 IST
Five police personnel were injured during a protest staged by family members of assistant constables in support of their several demands in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Monday, an official said.

Around 250 people, all family members of assistant constables from different districts of Chhattisgarh, reached here and staged a demonstration in support of their demands, said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Tarkeshwar Patel.

Their demands included removal of ''irregularities'' linked to salary, implementation of rules related to compassionate appointment and weekly-off, among others, said police officials.

Protesters blocked the busy Ring Road in the city and manhandled on-duty police personnel during the agitation, leaving five of them injured, Patel said.

Four persons were arrested during the protest and efforts were on to identify people who manhandled the policemen, the ASP said.

