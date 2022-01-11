Mathura priests’ body seeks action against scribe Vineet Narain

An association of some Mathura priests on Monday demanded action against veteran journalist Vineet Narayan for allegedly questioning Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's authority to inaugurate the Vrindavan Kumbh.

All-India Chatuh Sampraday president Fuldol Bihari Maharaj sought action against Narain, known for exposing the infamous Jain Hawala case of the early 1990s and presently heading a non-governmental organisation Braj Foundation. “The saints in one voice have demanded an enquiry against Vineet Narain,” said Fuldol Bihari Maharaj.

''By his utterance two days ago, he tried to drive a wedge between sanyasis,'' he said.

As the head of Braj Foundation, Narain had allegedly questioned the authority of Chief Minister Adityanath for inaugurating Vrindavan Kumbh.

“Since Yogi Aditya Nath belongs to “Nath Sect”, he was not authorised to inaugurate the Vrindavan Kumbh,” he had allegedly said.

The Vrindavan Kumbh should have been inaugurated by Braj Videh saint Kathia Baba as the Kumbh traditionally is organised by Nirvani, Nirmohi and Digambar Akhara, the Braj Foundation head had added.

