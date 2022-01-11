Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid tests positive for COVID-19 -media
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-01-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 02:03 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has tested positive for COVID-19, Israel's Ynet news website reported on Monday.
Lapid was in quarantine at home and was feeling well, the website reported.
Officials at the Foreign Ministry were not immediately available for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yair Lapid
- Israel
- Foreign Ministry
- Israeli
Advertisement