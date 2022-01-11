Bulgaria's parliament speaker tests positive for coronavirus

The speaker of Bulgaria's parliament, Nikola Minchev, has tested positive for coronavirus after he attended a meeting with the Balkan country's top officials and politicians, a spokeswoman for parliament said late on Monday. "Minchev has mild symptoms. He will be in isolation and will carry out his duties remotely via a video link," the spokeswoman said.

Minchev felt indisposed and took a COVID-19 test after he attended a seven-hour meeting of Bulgaria's consultative National Security Council, discussing the country's position on North Macedonia's EU accession path.. President Rumen Radev, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, the ministers of defence, interior and finance, the chief of staff of the Bulgarian army as well as the heads of security and intelligence services attended the meeting.

A deputy foreign minister as well as senior politicians and leaders of Bulgaria's seven parties with seats in the parliament were also present. It was not immediately clear whether they all will be declared as contact persons to Minchev and thus be subject to a 10-day quarantine. Such a development is likely to cancel Petkov's planned visit to Skopje on Jan. 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)