TN CM Stalin receives precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday received the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-01-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 12:28 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin receiving the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday received the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, India on Monday began administering 'precaution doses' under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded those who got vaccinated today and requested all those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

"India began administering precaution doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19," the Prime Minister tweeted. Over 9 lakh "Precaution Doses" were administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination today, the health ministry said. The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.

The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose. (ANI)

