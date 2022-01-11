Left Menu

30 inmates of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail test positive for COVID-19

As many as 30 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, said officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 12:37 IST
30 inmates of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail test positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 30 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, said officials on Tuesday. These prisoners were tested positive after samples were collected in the past 10 days.

All the infected patients have been isolated inside the jail. On Monday, Mumbai recorded 13,648 new COVID-19 cases, while the state reported 207 Omicron on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday among other restrictions to curb the transmission of the virus. Swimming pools, spas, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till February 15, with few exceptions in the state.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022