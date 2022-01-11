Left Menu

Kremlin says no reason to be optimistic after talks with U.S.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-01-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 14:40 IST
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no reason to be optimistic after Monday's talks on Ukraine and wider European security with the United States in Geneva.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was too early to draw conclusions from the talks, which he said had been substantive, direct and open.

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border and demanded the U.S.-led NATO alliance rule out admitting the former Soviet state or expanding further eastward. Washington has said it cannot accept these demands.

