India 75/2 at lunch on day one of 3rd Test against South Africa
- Country:
- South Africa
India lost openers KL Rahul (12) and Mayank Agarwal (15) before reaching 75 for two in their first innings at lunch on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test against against South Africa here on Tuesday.
Skipper Virat Kohli (15) and Cheteshwar Pujara (26) were at the crease lunch was taken.
Duanne Olivier removed KL Rahul while Kagiso Rabada sent back Agarwal.
The series is currently tied 1-1.
Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 75 for 2 in 28 overs. (C Pujara 26 batting, V Kohli 15 batting, D Olivier 1/14, K Rabada 1/30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SA vs Ind: Surprised myself with how calm I have been, says KL Rahul
India skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI series against South Africa due to hamstring injury. KL Rahul to lead team.
Cricket-KL Rahul to lead India in South Africa ODI series with Rohit unfit
2021 will go down as one of the greatest years in Indian cricket: KL Rahul
Cricket-KL Rahul to lead India in S.Africa ODI series with Rohit unfit