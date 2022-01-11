Police officer dies by suicide in Jharkhand

The Officer-in-Charge of Nawabazar police station, Lal Ji Yadav, who was under suspension, died allegedly by suicide in Palamu district, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Yadav’s colleagues found him hanging in a room in the police station on Tuesday morning, Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Vijay Shankar said.

On January 6, SP Chandan Kumar Sinha had suspended Yadav, 40, for allegedly misbehaving with District Transport Officer Anwar Hussain. The body has been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

