Left Menu

MP cops seize poppy husk worth Rs 5.60 lakh from car

PTI | Morena | Updated: 11-01-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:40 IST
MP cops seize poppy husk worth Rs 5.60 lakh from car
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized 112 kg poppy husk worth Rs 5.60 lakh from a luxury car and arrested its driver in Banmore town of this district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, policemen stopped the luxury car having Delhi registration number on Monday night, inspector Biresh Kushwaha said.

The moment the car stopped, its driver tried to escape, but cops managed to catch him, he said.

A search of the four-wheeler led to the recovery of 10 bags stuffed with poppy husk, weighing 112.2 kg and having a market value of Rs 5.60 lakh, the official said.

The arrested person was identified as Kirat Singh Jat (22), a native of Haryana who had been involved in smuggling of poppy husk and cannabis for the last two years, Kushwaha said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him and further investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022