ASI arrested in Kupwara while accepting bribe

Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths on Tuesday arrested a police officer in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir for demanding and accepting a bribe from a driver for getting his vehicle released from the court.

The ACB received a complaint on its helpline alleging therein that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Sultan Mir of Police Station Kupwara is demanding bribe for providing report to the court on an application moved by him, a spokesman of the ACB said.

The complainant had made an application through his counsel before the court for release of his truck and its documents which were seized by the police in an accident case, the spokesman said.

The complainant alleged that his truck met with an accident on November 29 last year near Heri, Kupwara, he said. A case was registered against the police officer at Police Station, Kupwara.

''During investigations of the accident case the documents of the complainant's vehicle and the vehicle were seized by the Police Station, Kupwara. For releasing these documents and vehicle the complainant moved an application before the Sessions Court Kupwara,'' he said adding the Court sought report from Police station Kupwara. The complainant approached ASI Mohammad Sultan Mir, Investigating Officer of the case for providing report to the court. ASI Sultan Mir demanded from bribe from him for providing report to the court. ''During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The trap team caught ASI red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses,'' the spokesman said.

