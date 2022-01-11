Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St muted at open ahead of Powell testimony

11-01-2022
Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony that may offer fresh insight on policy tightening and the central bank's plans to tackle inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.02 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 36,058.85.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.02%, at 4,669.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.57 points, or 0.16%, to 14,919.26 at the opening bell.

