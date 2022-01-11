Left Menu

SC notice on plea filed by woman seeking to trace her husband missing since 2015

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:35 IST
The Supreme Court has sought response from the Rajasthan government and the High Commissioner of Malaysia on a plea filed by a woman seeking to trace her husband who has been missing since 2015.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued the notices on the petition of Raj Kumari, who alleged that no action was taken on her representations to authorities.

The appeal filed by the woman submitted that the Rajasthan High Court dismissed her habeas corpus petition on the ground that the police is investigating the case.

The woman contended that nothing has been done for the past six years since the FIR was filed.

''The petitioner has already approached the Prime Minister's Office, NHRC, Ministry of External Affairs and local police but no substantial action has been taken in this regard. The Petitioner is not even aware if her husband is dead or alive in Malaysia,'' the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

