PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:47 IST
Rijiju lauds dept of justice, SC e-Committee for winning national gold award for e-governance.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lauded the Department of Justice and the e-Committee of Supreme Court for winning the national gold award for e Governance.

The Department of Justice and the e-Committee of the apex court were on January 7 awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a trophy and a certificate for their e-Courts Mission Mode Project by the Department of Reforms and Public Grievances.

The Department of Justice on Tuesday tweeted pictures of its officials meeting Rijiju with the trophy.

The national award was presented to the department's e-Courts Mission Mode Project for 'excellence in governance in government process re-engineering for digital transformation'.

The awards are presented every year by the Personnel Ministry for exemplary implementation of e-governance initiatives.

