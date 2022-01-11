Left Menu

Security forces launch area domination operation in J-K's Samba ahead of R-Day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:52 IST
Security forces have launched a long-range patrolling and area domination operation in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district to keep a vigil on anti-national elements ahead of the Republic Day, officials said on Tuesday.

Several bids to smuggle weapons and infiltrate terrorists into the Indian side of the border have been foiled by the security forces in Samba in the past.

''We are undertaking long-range patrolling and area domination operation of the area which is close to the border (in Samba district) in a bid to foil any design of the anti-national elements,'' a senior police officer leading the operation said.

''Anti-national elements who try to disturb peace will not be allowed to succeed'', he said.

The officer said the Army, CRPF and special operations group (SoG) of the J-K Police are jointly carrying out the operation.

The border belt of Samba district includes Basantar riverine area along the International Border, which has been an infiltration route for militants.

