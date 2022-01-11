Stolen mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh recovered in Jharkhand
PTI | Sahibganj | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Ninety stolen mobile phones were recovered from the house of one person in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Tuesday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided the residence of one Alam Sheikh in Piyarpur village in Radhanagar police station area and recovered the mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh, Rajmahal Sub-divisional Police Officer Arvind Kumar Singh said.
He said that Sheikh, however, managed to escape and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress organized Dharma Sansad, then why question BJP? asks Raman Singh on Kalicharan's remarks
Punjab polls: AAP fields Charanjit Singh from CM Channi's constituency
Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia and sitting Congress MLA Fateh Singh Bajwa join BJP.
ISL: SC East Bengal part ways with Manuel Diaz; Renedy Singh to take interim charge
BJP's Kamal Gupta, JJP's Devender Singh Babli take oath as ministers in Haryana as CM Manohar Lal Khattar's cabinet undergoes expansion.