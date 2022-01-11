Left Menu

Philadelphia to release preliminary findings of probe into apartment fire that killed 12

Updated: 11-01-2022 23:47 IST
Philadelphia will on Tuesday release preliminary findings of an investigation into an apartment fire last week in Fairmount that killed 12 people, including eight children, Mayor Jim Kenney's office said https://bit.ly/3GyIMDb.

