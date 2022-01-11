Philadelphia to release preliminary findings of probe into apartment fire that killed 12
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 23:47 IST
Philadelphia will on Tuesday release preliminary findings of an investigation into an apartment fire last week in Fairmount that killed 12 people, including eight children, Mayor Jim Kenney's office said https://bit.ly/3GyIMDb.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philadelphia
- Fairmount
- Jim Kenney
Advertisement