Over 16.50 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccines available with States, UTs

The Union Government on Wednesday said that over 16.50 Crore (16,50,88,086) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccines are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs).

The Union Government on Wednesday said that over 16.50 Crore (16,50,88,086) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccines are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs). The Union Health Ministry, in a press release, said, "more than 16.50 Crore (16,50,88,086) balance and unutilized COVID-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered".

Further, the ministry said over 157.13 crore (1,57,13,43,575) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. Earlier on Tuesday, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 153.70 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

