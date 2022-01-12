Left Menu

Maha: Wardha police arrest Kalicharan Maharaj for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Updated: 12-01-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 14:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Wardha police arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him here in Maharashtra for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

The seer was brought here around 5 am from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, where he was lodged in a jail in connection with a similar case registered against him there, sub-divisional officer of police Piyush Jagtap said.

He was produced before the court of a local magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.

The case against the religious leader was registered at Wardha city police station on December 29, 2021. Earlier, Kalicharan Maharaj had been arrested by the Raipur police for allegedly making derogatory comments about Mahatma Gandhi at an event in the Chhattisgarh capital city on December 26 last year.

A similar case was also registered against him by Akola police in Maharashtra.

Last week, the Pune police had arrested him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during the 'Shiv Pratap Din' programme there on December 19, 2021, organised to celebrate the killing of Adilshahi commander Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659.

A court in Pune last Friday granted bail to him in that case following which he was sent to jail in Raipur in the case of his comments against Mahatma Gandhi.

The Wardha police arrest him on Wednesday from there after submitting a production warrant, an official said.

