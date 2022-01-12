Southern African regional bloc SADC extends Mozambique mission

Southern African regional bloc SADC at a summit on Wednesday extended the mandate of a troop deployment in Mozambique to help the country fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency, a communique from the summit showed.

"Summit noted the good progress made since the deployment of the SADC Mission in Mozambique and extended its mandate," the communique read, without saying how long the extension was for.

