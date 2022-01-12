Southern African regional bloc SADC extends Mozambique mission
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:09 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Southern African regional bloc SADC at a summit on Wednesday extended the mandate of a troop deployment in Mozambique to help the country fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency, a communique from the summit showed.
"Summit noted the good progress made since the deployment of the SADC Mission in Mozambique and extended its mandate," the communique read, without saying how long the extension was for.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mozambique
- Southern African
- Islamic
Advertisement