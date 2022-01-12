MPDO booked in DA case; ACB unearths Rs 3.40 crore assets

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Wednesday said it has unearthed assets worth around Rs 3.40 crore allegedly belonging to a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) in Medak District.

A case of Disproportionate Assets to known sources of income was registered against the MPDO of Manoharabad and simultaneous searches were conducted at different places on Tuesday and Wednesday, an ACB release said here.

The searches, as per initial estimates, revealed that the official is in possession of total movable and immovable Assets including cash and jewellery worth around Rs 3.40 crore, the agency said.

The case is under investigation, the ACB added.

