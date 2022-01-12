Left Menu

MPDO booked in DA case; ACB unearths Rs 3.40 crore assets

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:18 IST
MPDO booked in DA case; ACB unearths Rs 3.40 crore assets
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Wednesday said it has unearthed assets worth around Rs 3.40 crore allegedly belonging to a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) in Medak District.

A case of Disproportionate Assets to known sources of income was registered against the MPDO of Manoharabad and simultaneous searches were conducted at different places on Tuesday and Wednesday, an ACB release said here.

The searches, as per initial estimates, revealed that the official is in possession of total movable and immovable Assets including cash and jewellery worth around Rs 3.40 crore, the agency said.

The case is under investigation, the ACB added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022