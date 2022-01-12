Left Menu

One of the happiest moments of my life was when I spoke in world's oldest language Tamil at UN: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that one of the happiest moments of his life was when he spoke a few words in Tamil at the United Nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that one of the happiest moments of his life was when he spoke a few words in Tamil at the United Nations. "One of the happiest moments of my life was when I got a chance to speak a few words in the world's oldest language, Tamil, at the United Nations", PM Modi said after virtually inaugurating 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai.

Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Dr L Murugan and Dr Bharati Pawar, Chief Minister Tamil Nadu Thiru MK Stalin were present on the occasion. Notably, the Prime Minister in an address to the United Nations in 2019 in the United States had spoken in Tamil.

On several occasions in the past, the Prime Minister has expressed regret for not learning the "world's oldest language" Tamil. The Prime Minister remarked that he was always fascinated by the richness of the Tamil language and culture.

He said that his Government also had the honour of setting up 'Subramania Bharati Chair' on Tamil Studies at Banaras Hindu University. He said that this chair located in his Parliamentary constituency, will drive greater curiosity about Tamil. Commenting on the emphasis on promotion of Indian languages and Indian Knowledge Systems in the National Education Policy 2020, the Prime Minister said that Tamil can now be studied as a classical language in school education at the secondary level or middle level.

Tamil is one of the languages in the Bhasha-Sangam where school students get familiar with 100 sentences in various Indian languages in audio videos. Largest e-content of Tamil has been digitized under the Bharatavani project. "We are encouraging education in mother tongue and local languages at schools. Our Government has also started making technical courses like Engineering available to students in Indian languages", he added. The Prime Minister said 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' seeks to enhance the spirit of unity in diversity and bring our people closer. "When a young child in Haridwar sees a Thiruvalluvar statue and finds out about his greatness, a seed of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' is laid in a young mind", he emphasised. He concluded by asking everyone to take all the precaution and maintain covid appropriate behaviour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

