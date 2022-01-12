One arrested in ‘mukhiya’ murder case

One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a ‘mukhiya’ (village head) in Ramgarh district, a police officer said on Wednesday. Sahil Ansari of Mahuatola village in Ramgarh district was arrested and the wire used in the killing was also recovered, Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar told a press conference. The ‘mukhiya’ of Bicha panchayat Mahesh Bediya, was killed over a monetary dispute in connection with the construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission, the SP said. The crime had been committed with the help of two others and raids are being carried out in all possible hideouts to nab them, Kumar said. Bediya’s body was recovered on Monday from an abandoned coal mine in Ramgarh district, 12 km from his residence. The ‘mukhiya’ had left his home on a two-wheeler on Sunday for some work. PTI COR BS MM MM

