Left Menu

One arrested in ‘mukhiya’ murder case

One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a mukhiya village head in Ramgarh district, a police officer said on Wednesday. Sahil Ansari of Mahuatola village in Ramgarh district was arrested and the wire used in the killing was also recovered, Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar told a press conference.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:24 IST
One arrested in ‘mukhiya’ murder case
  • Country:
  • India

One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a ‘mukhiya’ (village head) in Ramgarh district, a police officer said on Wednesday. Sahil Ansari of Mahuatola village in Ramgarh district was arrested and the wire used in the killing was also recovered, Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar told a press conference. The ‘mukhiya’ of Bicha panchayat Mahesh Bediya, was killed over a monetary dispute in connection with the construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission, the SP said. The crime had been committed with the help of two others and raids are being carried out in all possible hideouts to nab them, Kumar said. Bediya’s body was recovered on Monday from an abandoned coal mine in Ramgarh district, 12 km from his residence. The ‘mukhiya’ had left his home on a two-wheeler on Sunday for some work. PTI COR BS MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022